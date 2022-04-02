Angus Reid ‘s Provincial report card: BC Passes with flying colours, Premier Horgan one of most popular leaders in Canada

BC government among the most praised provincial governments for COVID-19 management

The latest data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute on provincial governments’ performance and leaders’ popularity has given the verdict for BC’s Premier and his NDP government. According to the poll, BC Premier John Horgan continues to be one of the most popular provincial leaders in the country, approved of by 55 per cent of residents. Also, BC NDP holds a comfortable vote intention lead.

The B.C. government is among the most praised provincial governments for COVID-19 management. Outside of Atlantic Canada, the BCNDP fares best in the country. The government also fares well on assessments of jobs and education. That said, housing affordability continues to be a massive source of concern and criticism for residents.

When it came to opposition party, the data revealed that new BC Liberal Party leader Kevin Falcon is unknown to 35 per cent of residents and viewed unfavourably by 44 per cent. The BC NDP holds a considerable advantage in vote intention currently (44 per cent to 29 per cent) over the opposition Liberals.

The poll mentions that new BC Liberal leader Falcon is not a new face to the B.C. political scene. The three-time MLA was a cabinet minister and deputy premier in the Liberal government of former Premier Gordon Campbell. He also narrowly lost a previous Liberal leadership election to Christy Clark in 2011. However, he has been out of politics since 2013, when he decided not to seek re-election. Falcon will have more than two years to re-introduce himself to B.C. residents before another provincial election is scheduled. Currently, 35 per cent say they have no opinion of him.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 10- 15, 2022 among a representative randomized sample of 5,105 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.