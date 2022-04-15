33 year oldSouth Surrey’sDavid Goldstein dies in shooting not related to gang conflict

Background: On April 6, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m., the Surrey RCMP responded to shots fired at a home at 24 Avenue and 152A Street. On arrival, first responders found a 33-year-old man with critical injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

To further advance the investigation and identify potential witnesses, the victim is being identified as David Goldstein from White Rock. On April 8, 2022, David Goldstein succumbed to his injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) continues to investigate.

IHIT is working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service to gather priority evidence. Homicide investigators are speaking to witnesses and continuing their canvassing. At this time, the shooting does not appear random and is not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

IHIT is looking to speak to anyone who knew David Goldstein or the activity at that residence. Homicide investigators are also interested in gathering surveillance video or dash-cam footage from the area of 24 Avenue and 152A Street on April 6 at around 1:30 a.m.

“We are looking to establish a timeline of events,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “we ask Mr. Goldstein’s associates to come forward and provide information key to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].