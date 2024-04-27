$50,000 award for anyone giving information on Dharam Dhaliwal, prime suspect in murder of Mississauga Gas Station employee

Dharam Dhaliwal, the prime suspect in the murder of his former girlfriend, is one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.

The list was announced this week under the BOLO program. It is an initiative that uses social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to Be On Look Out (BOLO) for Canada’s most wanted.

Peel Regional Police have partnered with the BOLO program to locate and arrest Dharam Dhaliwal.

Pawanpreet Kaur, a 21-year-old woman from Brampton, and a gas station attendant was shot to death on December 3, 2023. According to police on December 3, 2022 at approximately 10:40 pm, a male party attended the Petro Canada located at 6035 Creditview Road in Mississauga and shot the victim at close range. The victim, who was also an employee of Petro Canada had succumbed to her injuries at scene.

Investigation revealed the victim’s former boyfriend, Dharam Singh Dhaliwal was being responsible. Leading up to this murder, Dharam was charged with domestic-related offences against Pawanpreet. Investigators also charged 2 other individuals. Pritpal Dhaliwal and Amarjit Dhaliwal were arrested last year. But Dharam escaped. He even staged his suicide prior to Kaur’s murder in order to evade police.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Dharam Dhaliwal for First Degree Murder at that time.

Police informed that Dharam had changed his appearance after the homicide and may no longer have a beard. He is described and male, south Asian, 5’7”, 165lbs, black hair, brown eyes, possible black facial hair. Tattoo on his left hand and forearm.

The police said, “Dharam has connections in Winnipeg, Vancouver/Lower mainland and India.” Investigators stress that anyone assisting Dhaliwal in evading arrest will face the same charges.

Section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada states that “every one who is an accessory after the fact to murder is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for life.”

“The murder of Pawanpreet Kaur forever changed her family’s life and significantly affected our community. Peel Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance with information on Dharam Dhaliwal as her family deserves answers and justice for this tragedy,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police.

The Bolo Program is now funding a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Dhaliwal. The reward is offered until December 3, 2024. The police ask public to take no action to apprehend Dharam Dhaliwal yourself. He may be armed and dangerous.

The Bolo Program announced this Tuesday an update of its Top 25 as well as a new initiative aimed at encouraging Canadians to be on the lookout for Canada’s Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives.

The Bolo Lineup is an online contest aimed at incentivising Canadians to “be on the lookout” for the wanted fugitives. Any Canadian resident aged 18 or older may participate in this initiative by identifying wanted fugitives in a series of lineups. Participants will have a chance to collect one of 100 prizes, including a $10,000 travel voucher, computers, gaming consoles, tablets, and gift cards.

If you have any information with regards to him, contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-3311 ext. 3205. Do not approach or confront these wanted persons directly. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).