Abbotsford resident Inderjit Singh Sandhu pleads guilty to wife’s murder

An Abbotsford man has now plead guilty in relation a 2022 homicide.

On July 28, 2022, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) received a call of an assault at a residence in the 2900-block of Eastview Street, in Abbotsford.

First responders attended the scene and located a 45-year old woman, later identified as Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu of Abbotsford suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of the responding officers and paramedics, Kamaljit Sandhu later sadly succumbed to her injuries.

48-year-old Inderjit Singh Sandhu, Kamaljit’s husband, was located on scene and taken into custody in relation to the homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with the Abby PD and the BC Coroners Service to advance the investigation.

On April 19, 2024, Inderjit Sandhu appeared in Abbotsford Supreme Court, where he entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder.

As of the time of this release, no date has been set for a sentencing hearing.

Kamaljit also known as Kam by her colleagues was a bank employee. A GoFundMe Page was set up for Kamaljit Sandhu by Sean Kelly. Kelly wrote on the page, “On July 28, 2022, we lost one of the most caring, loving, kind and strong women I have met. I was privileged to work alongside Kam for the last year in a half at the Seven Oaks Branch of RBC. One of our expert front-line advisors, she led with care and empathy with all of our clients and patiently worked with the staff, helping to teach and mentor individuals. She was funny, sweet, and went out of her way to make you feel good about yourself and what was going on in your world. Her passing is a tragedy. Kam leaves behind two children. This fundraiser is created to generate funds to assist the family in any way. Please show your love and support with your donations.”