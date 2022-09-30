A tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh

A photo exhibition was held at Consulate General of India Toronto as humble tribute to Sardar Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His courage and patriotism will inspire generations to come. India and the world remembered the innumerable stories of bravery, courage and heroic struggles of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the occasion of his 115th Birth Anniversary. Born on September 28, 1907 at Village Banga in Punjab, Bhagat Singh understood the intricacies of British Rule in India and tasted the brunt of it at the very young age of 23. Bhagat Singh is regarded as one of the most powerful revolutionaries of the Indian Nationalist Movement. He became involved in a variety of revolutionary organisations and was a key figure in the Indian National movement. With the iconic war-cry of the Indian Independence Movement ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, Bhagat Singh got immortalised in Indian History and for the upcoming generations as well.