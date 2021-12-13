Alberta proposes to rename Calgary riding in honour of late MLA Manmeet Bhullar

If the bill passes, the constituency of Calgary-McCall would become Calgary-Bhullar-McCall

CALGARY: Alberta government has tabled a bill to honour the late Manmeet Bhullar with the renaming of a northeast Calgary constituency. If passed, Bill 87, the Electoral Divisions Amendment Act, will rename the constituency of Calgary-McCall to Calgary-Bhullar-McCall.

In 2008, Bhullar was the youngest MLA ever elected at that time. He served as the MLA from March 2008 until he died in November 2015. He was struck by a vehicle while helping another driver on the QEII Highway.

This constituency holds significance to the former minister and his family, and is where the Manmeet Singh Bhullar School is located. The new riding name continues to commemorate the contributions of First World War veteran Frederick McCall.

“It is our privilege to honour Manmeet, who touched so many lives with his passion and commitment to advocating for the vulnerable and empowering Albertans. He was a dedicated public servant, and gave his life helping someone in need. Alberta lost a great man with his passing, but we will never forget the legacy he left behind,” said Jason Nixon, Government House Leader.

