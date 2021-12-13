Canadians stuck in quarantine due to failures on ArriveCAN app

Ottawa, ON – Canada’s Conservatives are calling on the Liberal government to take effective action by revoking what according to them is “the erroneous quarantine orders” for fully vaccinated Canadians who have been wrongly punished due to government’s “bungled ArriveCAN app policy.”

Pointed out the problems Canadians are facing due to the app,Conservatives recently released a statement in which they said there are many technical issues.

“Canadians across the country have been unable to use the ArriveCAN app at Canadian ports of entry due to poor cell phone network coverage, a lack of freely available Wi-Fi or the app repeatedly crashing. Further, the requirement to utilize the ArriveCAN app has been discriminatory towards Canadians without smartphone access, including seniors and Canadians with visual accessibility needs,” said the statement.

Along with a passport, proof of vaccination and if required, a negative COVID-19 molecular test result, it is mandatory to use ArriveCan to provide mandatory travel information before and after your entry into Canada.

The Conservatives said, “Recently, following calls from Canada’s Conservatives to fix this, the Liberals instructed the CBSA to provide reasonable accommodation for Canadians returning home at our land border. However, many Canadians remain stuck in two weeks of quarantine for failing to use an app due to poor government communication.

“Canada’s Conservatives are deeply concerned by the haphazard patchwork of policies and the lack of consideration for travellers subject to this policy. During a pandemic, clear and concise communications from the government is critical.”