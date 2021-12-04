BC Government Awards Anti-Racism Engagement Grant to Surrey Board of Trade

SURREY: The Surrey Board of Trade has been awarded a grant of $15,000 from the Province of British Columbia to lead a business and workforce focused anti-racism data engagement strategy. The purpose of the grant is to help organizations lead public engagement sessions that will help government introduce and amend legislation/policies to better identify and address systemic racism.

“As the only business organization to have received this grant, the Surrey Board of Trade is honoured to have been selected to continue its efforts to address systemic racism, hate and discrimination,” said Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “104 different languages are spoken in Surrey. Diversity is our strength in this global economy and for our businesses.”

The Surrey Board of Trade will engage Surrey businesses to identify their awareness of systemic workplace and labour market racism; identify effective workplace practices and solutions; and identify resource gaps to help businesses implement anti-racism programs and strategies.

The Surrey Board of Trade will be facilitating two virtual Anti-Racism Data Legislation Community Engagement sessions:

Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

The Surrey Board of Trade will engage with businesses and workers from a wide range of backgrounds. If you are interested in participating in either session, please contact [email protected] or call 604-581-7130.