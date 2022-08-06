BC inviting companies to build elevated guideway for Surrey Langley SkyTrain

VICTORIA – Just weeks after the release of the final business case, companies are invited to submit their qualifications to build the elevated guideway for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain.

This is the first contract for the project, which will provide high-quality and low-cost transportation for tens of thousands of people in Surrey, Langley and surrounding areas.

Surrey Langley SkyTrain will be delivered through three different contracts. This approach will increase competition, and will enable smaller and more local companies to bid on different elements of the project.

Welcoming the provincial government’s launch of procurement process, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, said, “It has been a long time since there has been new rapid transit in Surrey and the province’s announcement of the procurement process shows the high priority given to Surrey Langley SkyTrain,” Given the timeline for procurement, I have no doubt that we will be seeing shovels in the ground next year. I want to commend and thank the provincial government for how quickly they are moving on Surrey Langley SkyTrain.”

The City of Surrey has been conducting preparatory work on Fraser Highway, which includes the widening of the centre median to accommodate guideway construction of Surrey Langley SkyTrain. The 16-kilometer route will bring rapid transit to the growing communities of Fleetwood, Clayton and Cloverdale. Surrey Langley SkyTrain is the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser in 30 years and will take commuters from King George Station to Langley in 22 minutes.

As part of the competitive selection process, a request for qualifications (RFQ) has been released to identify a contractor to design, build and partially finance the guideway, roadworks and utilities, as well as active transportation elements, such as cycling and walking paths along the extension. Responses from interested parties are due Nov. 1, 2022.

Following the RFQ evaluations, as many as three teams will be selected to participate in the subsequent phase of the competitive selection process, which is the request for proposal stage.

The second contract will be for the construction of eight new SkyTrain stations, including active transportation elements, such as cycling and walking paths around the stations. Procurement for the second contract is expected to begin in the fall.

The third contract will be for the design and installation of SkyTrain trackwork, as well as the design, installation and integration of electrical systems, such as power, telecommunications and automatic train control. Procurement for the contract is expected to begin as early as December 2022.

Surrey Langley SkyTrain is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre, the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years. Major construction is expected to begin in 2024, with the Surrey Langley SkyTrain anticipated to be in operation in late 2028.

The first rapid transit project south of the Fraser River in 30 years reached a new milestone with the release of the business case and formal approval of provincial funding for the project.

The business case estimate for the total cost of Surrey Langley SkyTrain is $4.01 billion, which includes capital costs and active transportation investments. The active transportation investments, such as biking or walking, advance the CleanBC goal of doubling the percentage of such trips by 2030.

The business case estimate for the capital cost of Surrey Langley SkyTrain is $3.94 billion, including $2.4 billion for the Province’s share of the project, and a federal commitment of up to $1.3 billion, with the remainder coming from local government.