55+ ages residents invited to register for technology forums in Surrey

SURREY: The City of Surrey is inviting residents ages 55+ to register to attend the first of three Technology Forums on September 7, 2022 at City Hall. These free forums aim to help seniors learn about relevant digital resources that support healthy active aging, make life easier and enhance social connectedness. This event is funded by Employment and Social Development Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Grant.

“From online services to connecting with friends and family, digital technology is not only more prevelant, but it can also make life easier and bring people together,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Equity and digital inclusion for all seniors is a key priority for the City of Surrey. Our goal is to help older adults learn how to confidently use and understand new digital technologies and devices, ultimately supporting healthy active aging and improving their quality of life.”

Upcoming events:

· September 7, 2022 – City Hall Centre Stage

· November 5, 2022 – Newton Seniors Centre

· February 11, 2023 – Clayton Community Centre

Forums will feature presenters, interactive resource booths, complimentary lunch, and prizes. Seniors with diverse digital abilities and experiences can gain information, share knowledge, and access relevant content that promotes new or familiar experiences with technology, while in a supportive environment.

The Forums are free to participate, although pre-registration will be required to ensure seating capacity. Participants can secure their spot by phone at 604-501-5100, online at surrey.ca/register, or in-person at any Surrey Parks, Recreation & Culture facility.

City of Surrey is leading the way in supporting healthy active aging through its Age Friendly Strategy for Seniors, a framework that ensures seniors, families and caregivers are supported through advocacy, policy, partnering and service delivery.