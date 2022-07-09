BC SPCA’s annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest under way

The BC SPCA invites the public to participate in its 14th annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest. Amateur photographers 14 years and older can submit their images of hummingbirds, bears, bees, seals and other amazing creatures until July 26. You can enter as many times as you like and there is no entry fee. There is also a donate-to-vote option for a People’s Choice Award – the 13 photos with the most votes will be featured in a limited edition Wildlife-in-Focus desktop calendar. Plus, the judge’s top picks will be featured in an exclusive puzzle – both will be available for purchase on shop.spca.bc.ca after the contest closes.