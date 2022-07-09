Powerplay Hockey League Returns

The puck is set to drop this fall on a new season of Powerplay Hockey—the only city-run recreational hockey league for children in the Lower Mainland—following a two-year hiatus. The Powerplay Hockey League (PHL) offers an affordable league experience for boys and girls aged 6-9 and 10-13, while providing them with an opportunity to build foundational life skills playing the game they love. The equipment rental program is also returning, further reducing barriers to participation. For a flat fee of $51.50 per season, families can rent the equipment they need. All equipment is stored at the arena, making it easy and convenient for families