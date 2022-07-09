Surrey Fusion Festival: July 23rd and 24th at Holland Park

Surrey Fusion Festival is finally returning for its 15th year after a two-year break due to the pandemic. This is a 2-day community event filled with food, live entertainment, and many fun games and activities for all ages! It will be happening on July 23rd and 24th at Holland Park (13428 Old Yale Road).

There will be fantastic ethnic food from around the world located at the cultural pavilions. Fusion Festival is a perfect opportunity to try tasty, authentic food and learn more about other cultures at over 40 different pavilions. The cultural pavilions will showcase different countries from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, Oceania and South and North America.

Surrey Fusion Festival’s Indigenous Village has expanded this year. You can learn more about Indigenous cultures through education, workshops, cultural sharing, and contemporary performances. Kids will have a blast experiencing fun, interactive performances, games workshops and crafts. The kid’s zone will include kids world, kid’s stage, Storyville, toddler town, family fun zone and a sports zone.

There is also a jam-packed list of live entertainment, that includes performances from Manila Grey, Shad, Sharry Mann, and many more. Six stages will keep the site lively at all times. In addition to food and live performances, there will be market vendors and community organizations’ information booths. Don’t miss out on many experiences such as global beer and wine tasting, cultural cooking arena, kid’s zone, and live performances. This is a celebration of food, music, dance, and culture!