Celebrate Black History Month and Black excellence in Surrey

This Black History Month, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society, in partnership with Surrey Local Immigration Partnership, is launching the first annual Black in BC event, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 4–8 pm at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Avenue (near Surrey Central Skytrain Station).

The event aims to connect Black professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders and youth, along with individual and organizational allies to celebrate the achievements, cultures and contributions of Black Canadians, and inspire dialogue, learning and support for Black achievement.

Highlights include:

• Keynote speaker Jacky Essombe, Founder, African Friendship Society

• Musical entertainment including Indangamirwa Traditional Dance Group

• African food and pastries

• Tradeshow with exhibition tables from partner organizations and Black businesses (4–6 pm)

· Informational exhibitions on African diaspora and influential Black Canadians

• DIVERSEtalks: Conversations for Change panel discussion on “Supporting Black Excellence for an Equitable Future” moderated by Garrison Duke, COO, DIVERSEcity. Panellists include:

Dr. Yabome Gilpin-Jackson, Vice-President, People, Equity and Inclusion, SFU Orville Lee, Co-founder, Pathfinder Youth Centre Society Jonathan Cauri, Development Director, Umoja Operation Compassion Society Anthonia Ogundele, Founder, Ethos Lab



Sponsored by University Canada West, Global University Systems Canada and TD Bank, this empowering event will connect Black professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders and youth, along with individual and organizational allies to:

Celebrate the achievements, cultures and contributions of Black Canadians

Recognize and honour Black history in Canada

Inspire dialogue, learning and support for Black achievement

Advance equity and excellence for Black British Columbians including new immigrants and refugees

Free admission. Everyone is welcome. Please register via Eventbrite to attend: https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/black-in-bc-celebrating…

Learn more at www.dcrs.ca/BlackinBC