Congress leaders detained amid protests against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Police detained Congress leaders amid protests outside the AICC headquarters in support of Rahul Gandhi, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Almost the entire top leadership of the Congress, the party’s two Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel and its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs staged a protest holding placards and raising slogans at AICC headquarters in Delhi on Monday. The plan is to take out a solidarity march to the ED headquarters, while there will be sit-ins outside the ED offices.

Police officials had been deployed in front of Rahul Gandhi’s house on Monday morning prior to his appearance in front of ED officials.

ANI quoted Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala saying, “‘Satya ka Sangram’ will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling govt?”

Surjewala further said, “We’ll hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We’re the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that Modi govt is shaken by Cong.”

ANI also quoted Congress leader TS Singh Deo as saying, “Congress leaders will stay united. Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work.”