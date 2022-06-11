Ontario remembers Afzaal family on first anniversary of Islamophobic attack

It has been one year since the lethal attack on the Afzaal family in London where four innocent people were targeted and brutally murdered, and a fifth family member was left with serious injuries. The Afzaal family was killed while taking a walk in their own neighbourhood.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal and Salman’s 74-year-old mother Talat Afzaal were killed. The couple’s nine-year-old son sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and survived the attack.

The man charged with murder and related terror offences is expected to go to trial in 2023.

To mark the sombre anniversary, honour the family and support the community in its journey to heal and reclaim the location where this took place, members of the London, ON, community along with the City of London planned several events.

Some of those closest to 15-year-old Yumnah Afzaal have created a mural inspired by her love of art in a project that has helped them heal.

Relatives, community members and dignitaries called for an end to racism and Islamophobia on Sunday during an emotional tribute marking the one-year anniversary of a deadly attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra were among the attendees.

Trudeau said people should not ignore the reality that millions of Canadians are facing microaggression, discrimination and systemic racism every day.

He said the government has taken action to address hate and racism in Canada and added that there is more work to be done.

“On this day that we grieve, we also come together in commitment and resolve to make sure that tomorrow and next year, and all the days in the future, are also better,” said Trudeau.

The relatives of the Afzaals expressed their continued heartache over the loss while condemning violence and discrimination, and thanking the community for their support.

“It is the deepest sadness when you realize that the people who gave you the best memories have become but a memory,” Umar Afzaal wrote in a statement released Wednesday on behalf of the surviving family members.

“Missing you all, our beloved family, is a heartache that will never go away. Your memories are a treasure that we keep in our hearts and we continue to struggle with the question of why you all had to depart this life.”

The statement also said the “heinous act” that took the lives of the family members is still difficult to understand.

The family members added that they don’t endorse any political, religious or cultural campaigns, don’t endorse any fundraising efforts in the name of their family, and they need privacy, particularly for the boy who survived.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement, “It should be unthinkable that this could happen to a family in our country, but white supremacy and far-right radicalization is a serious problem in Canada— it must not be tolerated. Everyone has a responsibility to confront hatred, Islamophobia and any other form of discrimination whenever we see it.”



“Every person in this country should have the freedom to practice their religion, their culture and customs without feeling unsafe in their neighborhood. Over the past number of years, we have seen some politicians stoke division and fuel animosity as a way of winning political points. This is wrong. In Canada, it is our diversity that makes our country unique and strong.”





