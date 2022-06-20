Covid News Live Updates: India reports 12,781 new cases, marginally lower than Sunday’s infections

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reported 12,871 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, down from Sunday’s 12,899 infections. In the last 24 hours, 18 deaths were reported due to Covid-19, while the active cases now stand at 76,700. India’s tally of total Covid-19 cases and deaths is 4,33,09,473 and 5,24,873 respectively.

Meanwhile, government’s platforms for vaccination of children, organ and blood donation are expected to be ready in six months but data required to be seeded on these platforms may take some more time, a top official of National Health Authority said. Co-WIN chief and National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma told PTI that parents of children will need to provide information related to birth and vaccination of child for tracking their vaccination schedule and other agencies will also need to populate their data like vaccination centres etc for it to be ready for use.In other news, people infected with the earliest version of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first identified in South Africa in November, may be vulnerable to reinfection with later versions of Omicron even if they have been vaccinated and boosted, new findings suggest. Vaccinated patients with Omicron BA.1 breakthrough infections developed antibodies that could neutralise that virus plus the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, but the Omicron sublineages circulating now have mutations that allow them to evade those antibodies, researchers from China reported on Friday in Nature.

Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, Delhi has ramped up genome sequencing of samples to detect any new variant, officials said on Saturday. Even as the incidence of Covid continues to remain high in the capital with 1,534 new cases recorded on Saturday, hospitals say there is no need to increase the number of beds earmarked for the treatment of the infection as hospitalisations continue to be low.

Meanwhile, India is also considering doing away with the Air Suvidha requirement, which mandates people arriving from abroad to register before they fly into an airport here, government officials told The Sunday Express.