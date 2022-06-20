TN Board +2 12th board exam result 2022: How to check scorecard

TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 12th Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will soon release the class 12 board examination results 2022. All the students who appeared in the board exams can check their respective results at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. The class 12 board examinations were held from May 5 to 28, 2022. The exams were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode from 10 am to 10 1:15 pm.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 92.34 percent out of which the science stream recorded the highest passing percentage of 93.64 per cent, commerce at 92.96 per cent, and arts at 84.65 per cent. Overall, 39,679 students managed to get a score between 551-600 and 1,67,133 students achieved a score in the 501-550 marks bracket. No student has secured full marks (600/600) last year.

In 2020, almost 7.99 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu plus two higher secondary exams. The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 92.3 per cent. It was the highest ever pass percentage in the past five years.