Delta Police Department and the Surrey RCMP Team Up to Enhance Patrols at 72 Avenue and Scott Road During Playoffs  

The Delta Police Department and the Surrey RCMP have teamed up to enhance police patrols and enforcement during the Vancouver Canucks playoff season.

Historically, unsanctioned gatherings have impacted road users when pedestrian volumes have swelled into traffic lanes at 72nd Avenue and 120th Street. To maintain public safety and road safety, both police jurisdictions will monitor the intersection during the Canucks playoff games.

The intersection witnessed a large gathering of Vancouver Canucks fan after the team’s victory in the first game of the playoffs against Nashville Predators 4-2, including two goals in 12 seconds.

“The intersection of 72 Avenue and 120 Street may be closed to vehicles, if necessary, to ensure public/pedestrian safety. While the primary focus of our officers will be safety, officers will also be present to enforce the Motor Vehicle Act and Regulations, liquor and cannabis control laws, and the Criminal Code,” the police said.

“This is a special time of the year when fans gather to cheer on the Canucks and we want to ensure fans celebrate safely,” said Sergeant Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer with the Surrey RCMP. “Additional officers will be in the area maintaining public safety and enforcing the Motor Vehicle Act, targeting drivers who are street racing, stunting and driving dangerously.”

“While we encourage our community to celebrate the success of the Vancouver Canucks in a responsible manner, we also want to ensure the celebrations do not negatively impact other roads users. We are asking those who plan to gather at 72nd Ave and 120th Street to be safe, while respecting the travelling public on those roads,” says Acting Inspector James Sandberg, Public Affairs Manager of the Delta Police Department.