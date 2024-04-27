Veteran Punjabi actress Nirmal Rishi gets India’s highest civilian honour

Veteran actor Nirmal Rishi, best known for her work in Punjabi film industry, was conferred with the Padma Shri award, one of the highest civilian honours of the country.

Nirmal Rishi received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

After attending the ceremony, Nirmal Rishi said, “When I got the first call, I got nervous. I am happy that I received the award. I have done a lot of theatre. I have worked in around 100 films.”

Nirmal Rishi shot to fame with her portrayal of Gulabo Maasi in the film, Long Da Lishkara. Her career boasts a rich tapestry of roles, with notable appearances in films like Nikka Zaildar, and Nikka Zaildar 2.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.