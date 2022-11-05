Diwali celebration in Richmond

After more than two years, Richmond Multicultural Community Services (RMCS) celebrated Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in person on Friday, October 28 at Caring Place. Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie, along with Councillors Bill McNulty and Andy Hobbs join in the festivities to celebrate this major South Asian festival, popularly known as the Festival of Lights. Richmond Members of Parliament Parm Bains (Steveston –Richmond East) and Wilson Miao (Richmond Centre) too attended the event along with Richmond South Centre MLA Henry Yao and Richmond East –Queensborough MLA Aman Singh. (In the picture from left are: Wilson Miao, MP for Richmond Centre, Parm Bains, MP for Steveston –Richmond East, Balwant Sanghera, Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie, Richmond Councilor Andy Hobbs, Richmond Councilor Bill McNulty and Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre with his daughter)