VPD investigates 10th homicide of 2022

VANCOUVER: Vancouver Police were investigating the city’s 10th homicide of 2022, after a man was stabbed in East Vancouver last night.

A witness called 9-1-1 around 9:45 p.m. to report a man had been attacked near Renfrew and Graveley streets.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been located.

“It is unknown at this time what the motive was for this stabbing, and whether this was a random or targeted incident” says Constable Tania Visintin. “Until we know more, we’ve encouraging people to be extra vigilant.”

Anyone with dash cam footage in the area of Graveley and Renfrew between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on November 2, or anyone with information that could assist investigators, is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.