Sewa and NAHA (North American Hindu Association) invite friends and families to relive the blessing of togetherness. Let’s hold hands and light up Diyas to experience how the glow enlarges when celebration merges.

Date- October 21st, 2022/Friday

Place- Reflection Banquet and convention centre, Surrey

Time- 6pm- 9pm

Contact: Mritunjay Pandey, [email protected]