Free Community Event: Oct 16 and Oct 23

Culture Chats brings unique Diwali crafts for children on October 23rd as part of DiwaliFest. Founded as a community association celebrating multicultural arts, Culture Chats BC Association also organizes free community dance workshops every year. This year, the dance workshop participants are also presenting their performance at the DiwaliFest celebrations on October 16th at the Surrey City Hall. Please join Culture Chats at Surrey City Hall on October 16 at 2:00 pm PT to enjoy the DiwaliFest with live performances and fun activities for the kids! Diwali Fest is an annual South Asian arts & culture festival, produced by the Diwali Celebration Society.

Contact: Asmita Lawrence, [email protected]