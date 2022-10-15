Hindi Folk Festival Brings community together

By Acharya Dwivedi

Once more the Hindi Lok Mahotsav (Hindi folk festival) organized by Hindi Literary Society of Canada was enormous success. Hindi Society tries to revive the extinguishing tradition of folk music and dances through these celebrations.

The program began with the lighting of lamp by Surrey Mayor Doug McCalum, Kamal Sharma, Dr. Balbir Gurm, Jinny Sims, and Dwivedi took part. Mayor McCallum, Dr. Balbir Gurm and Jinny Sims addressed the audience.

Four group dances “Kashmiri”, “Hariyanvi”, “ Rajasthai” and “Garba” (Spirit of Dance) were presented under the guidance of Sarika Sharma, Deepa Sharma, Pushplata Sharma and Sarika Misra respectively.

A solo song was presented by Jyotika Jasuja. Sheetal Gautam guided the children’s awesome “Fancy Dress Show”, and participants were given gift by Kirti Sharma. An exciting “Photo Booth” was organized by Payal Sharma and Nikhil Sharma. Deepa Sharma and Jaishree Reddy received the appreciation of the audience for their successful and impressive role as MC and were honored with bouquet. Hari Varshney, a Board member, thanked the guests, artists, sponsors, volunteers. The celebration was held on 15th September at Khanna Banquet Hall.