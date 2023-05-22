Financial assistance available for people affected by flooding in BC

VICTORIA – Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is available for eligible British Columbians in southeast and central areas of the province who were affected by flooding between April 27 and May 16, 2023.

This assistance includes all flood-affected Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities within the geographic boundaries of the following areas:

Thompson-Nicola Regional District, specifically:

Village of Cache Creek

Regional District Central Okanagan, specifically:

City of West Kelowna

Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen, specifically:

Town of Oliver

Regional District Kootenay Boundary, specifically:

City of Grand Forks

Village of Fruitvale

Village of Midway

Okanagan Indian Band

Bonaparte First Nation

Shackan Indian Band

Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Skeetchestn Indian Band

Osoyoos Indian Band

DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, local governments, Indigenous communities, farmers, corporation-owned properties, and charitable organizations that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses. By regulation, DFA is unable to compensate for losses for which insurance was reasonably and readily available.

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80% of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum payment of $400,000;

British Columbians can access the DFA application online here: http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance