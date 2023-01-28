Former UBC student and trans New York City attorney wins top prize in LGBTQ+ youth award

SURREY: Sophia M. Matthew who is an attorney in New York City and who studied at the University of British Columbia has taken the top prize in Sher Vancouver’s 8th annual January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award.

Sophia is the third transgender person to be the overall winner after Norma Lize of Vancouver in 2019 and Christopher Nkambwe of Toronto in 2020.

What are the Politics of Silence? This question framed Sophia’s undergraduate degree, where they analyzed dominant trauma narratives. A first-generation university graduate from a single-parent family, Sophia graduated near the top of their class.

Before law school, Sophia worked at a queer family law firm in downtown Vancouver. Now Sophia is an attorney in New York City, where they champion LGBTQ+ pro bono, including fighting Arkansas’ transgender healthcare ban — the first of its kind in the nation — and completing trans name changes (see full bio below).

“Sophia’s contribution to the LGBTQ+ community is really remarkable. It was a very difficult and tough decision for the seven-member jury because there were so many amazing youths doing incredible work. I am sure January Marie Lapuz, who the award is named after, will be very happy that another transgender person was the overall winner since January herself was also a proud trans person, states Sher Vancouver Founder Alex Sangha.

This year there were 28 very qualified youths from across Canada, the Philippines, and the USA. Every year the competition becomes more and more fierce with outstanding applicants.

The January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award is an annual award bestowed upon a deserving youth who is 16 to 30 years of age and who has demonstrated involvement, commitment, and leadership in the LGBTQ+ community whether locally, nationally, and/or internationally.

WeamCharafEddineWeam: 1ST RUNNER UP

m (he/she/they), North York, Ontario (28 years old) – $600

Sharon Sehraiof Delta: 2ND RUNNER UP

Other recipients of the award

Yasmine Madan (she/her), Oakville, Ontario (19 years old) – $200

Rod Charlie Delos Reyes (he/him), Philippines (29 years old) – $200

James Clare (he/him), Agassiz, British Columbia (29 years old) – $200