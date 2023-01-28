Abbotsford Students Visit Gurdwara Nanak Niwas

India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas,situated on Richmond’s Highway to Heaven (aka #5 Road), is a very popular place for students and visitors eager to learn about inter religious/intercultural harmony, the Sikh religion and the South Asian community. Almost every week there is at least one group of students and visitors who visit the Gurdwara and other places of worship. On Thursday, January 19, a group of 50 grade 8 students and their teachers from Pint Gray Secondary School in Vancouver visited the Gurdwara as part of their Social Studies section on comparative religions. On Monday, January 23, a group of young people from Abbotsford’s Lifeteams School of Youth Outreach (shown in the group pictureBalwant Sanghera, General Secretary, India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas) were at the Gurdwara. The youthare training to become outreach youth workers. Their aim is to reach into the lives of vulnerable youth with hope and friendship. We, at this place of worship, are very pleased to be helpful in this regard.