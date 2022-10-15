V4U Entertainment (V4U) and Gujarati Society of BC (GSBC) have organized a mega Diwali event on October 29th 2022 at the Mirage Banquet Hall in Surrey. V4U is proud to raise funds and donations to support the wonderful work of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank as part of this mega Diwali event. Everyone is welcome to attend and tickets can be purchased online https://www.tickettailor.com/events/gujaratisocietyofbritishcolumbia2019/754387

Diwali is celebrated as the victory of good over evil, the triumph of hope over despair. V4U invites our community to open our hearts and celebrate together in a generous spirit.https://vfd.foodbank.bc.ca/participant/1218902/1552