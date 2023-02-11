Guru Nanak Food Bank to offer free information and orientation sessions for new comers to Canada

Guru Nanak Food Bank is starting informational orientation sessions for all the new comers to Canada from February 12, 2023.

These sessions will be organized every month at different locations for people living in various parts of the lower mainland. The sessions have been named ” LET’S TALK”

There are going to be a number speakers having a specialty in particular regions of discussions. We aim to cover all the aspects of information one needs to know while living in this country. The events would take place as follows:

– Health

– Housing

– How to apply for required documents

– Rights & Duties

– Whom to approach for help

– Employment

The first orientation session will take place at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib (15255 68 Avenue Surrey, BC), ZOOM and Facebook Live (@gnfbsurrey) on February 12, 2023. Commencement of the seminar will be at 12:00 pm.

The organizers are requesting everyone to attend this seminar or refer someone who needs help. Any suggestions and information is welcomed. Anyone can send their questions prior to the seminar through phone call or email or even during the question- answer round in the orientation which would start at 1:40 pm that day.

GNFB aims to thrive together and build a better community. Public can register themselves for the session by calling 604-580-1313 or on our website .

A special helpline and email has also been started which can be accessed 24/7 when in need. The helpline email is help and the number is 604- 580-1313 option number 5 (Voice Mail)