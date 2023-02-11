Charges laid on ChanderSidhar for cocaine trafficking at Ontario border

POINT EDWARD, ON: The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has arrested driver of a commercial truck and seized84 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 84 kg.

The truck entered Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination. The border services officers discovered suspected cocaine. The RCMP took custody of the subject and the evidence and have formally charged ChanderSidhar, 55, of Caledon, Ontario, with: importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.