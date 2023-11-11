Hindi Literary Society celebrates Silver Jubilee

By Acharya Dwivedi

Hindi Literary Society of Canada was formed in the year 1998 to promote the Hindi language and literature by Shrinath P. Dwivedi and his Hindi- lover friends. The Society has been organizing, time- to time, poetry recital session, seminar, conference, student competitions and book-launch.

The local writers of Punjabi, Urdu and Bangla happily joined the programs and Society supported and cooperated reciprocally. During Covid time, the national and international Kavi Sammelans were organized virtually.

Whenever the Consul General of India, Vancouver organized in its Chancellery the poetry recital sessions, the founder President of the Society Shrinath Dwivedi was invited to preside over the sessions. The Society makes a significant contribution in the Consulate’s “Hindi Divas” and “Namaste Canada” functions.

Society’s Silver Jubilee function was organized, in partnership with the Consulate General of India, Vancouver on October 28, 2023 at Empire Banquet Hall, Surrey. Acharya Dwivedi the President of the Society welcomed guests. His emphasis was on the importance of learning mother-tongue, and the growing popularity of Hindi in the world. He introduced the talented, popular, and experienced Emcee Deepshikha Sharma and Jai Sri Reddy. The Deepak ceremony was performed followed by Ganesh Vandana a classical dance.

Mr. Surjeet Singh, Consul, delivered an effective and impressive speech. “The Government of India and Consulate office of Vancouver are making especial efforts to popularize Hindi,” he said and appreciated Hindi Literary Society’s work in popularizing Hindi Language and literature.

A Hindi Silver Jubilee Magazine was launched by Shachi Kurl, President of Angus Reid Institute. The chief guest of the celebration honorable Harry Bains, Minister of Labor in BC Government was honored by the Editorial Board of the Society.

He admired Dwivedi, President of Society for bringing together the Punjabi, Urdu and Bangla etc. writers and cultivating harmony. He focused on the importance of learning mother language and culture.

All the past Presidents of Society were honored. The exciting folk dances -Kajri, Hariyanvi, and Laavni, in colorful costumes, with thrilling movements won the admiration of the audience.

Fusion dance captured the moods of the people. The program came to en end with a “Fashion Show”. Reshma Misra, Vice President of the Society thanked all the participants and attended. Deepa Sharma and Jai Sri Reddy, as Emcees were awesome in conducting the program. Guests were overwhelmed with the delicious snacks and food.