Paul Ghotra of CIMtech Green Energy announced Business Person of the Year at Surrey Board of Trade awards

On Thursday, November 9, the Surrey Board of Trade recognized eight winners at their

25th annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards, with Presenting Sponsors Rogers Business, TD Bank and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, and Supporting Sponsor DP World Canada. Over 450 people were in attendance at the event with Master of Ceremonies Mark Madryga of Global BC leading the program.

“The Surrey Board of Trade focused on the strength and innovation within every entrepreneur to take an idea and use it as the foundation for building a business. They are inspirational – from the very small business to the large business to the not for profit organization to the very innovative young entrepreneurs,” said Anita Huberman, President and CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.

The judging team’s evaluation assessed the following competencies: organizational profile, leadership, strategy development and planning, customer focus and market knowledge, employee learning and people focus, process management, supplier/partner focus, community involvement, and overall business performance.

Dr. Paul Ghotra, CIMtech Green Energy Mfg. Inc., was honored with Business Person of the Year award. According to a release by SBOT, Dr Ghotra, the Founder and CEO of CIMtech Green Energy Mfg Inc., has led a distinguished career spanning over three decades. With a background in manufacturing engineering and precision mechanics from India’s leading technical university and BCIT, Paul is a visionary leader and strategic thinker. Under his leadership, CIMtech Green Energy Mfg Inc. has thrived. The company specializes in manufacturing electrolyzers and hydrogen fuel cell assemblies, drawing from over 20 years of experience in the hydrogen energy sector. Paul’s visionary leadership propels CIMtech’s innovation and excellence, firmly establishing the company, and Surrey, as a pivotal player in the green energy and manufacturing sector.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year was given to Janine Cindy Santiago-Nagi, Sun City Optics. According to release, “Janine Santiago-Nagi’s arrived in Canada 13 years ago. She studied instrumentation and automation engineering. After working in the oil and gas industry for five years, Janine decided to follow her mother’s footsteps and transitioned from an engineer to an optician. In October 2018, she acquired Sun City Optics, a reputable eyecare practice in Kamloops, serving the community for 15 years. The clinic offers expert guidance and vision services, especially for newcomers to Canada. The commitment to exceptional care and continuous learning has earned Janine recognition. Sun City Optics was selected as a finalist for Canada Eyecare Practice of the Year in 2021 and 2022. In March 2022, Sun City Optics expanded to a second location in Surrey. Indeed, Janine’s dedication and expertise continue to impact her community positively.”

Business Excellence Winner with 1-10 Employees was given to Back On Track Recovery Ltd.

Big Dig Excavating Ltd. Became Business Excellence Winner with 11 – 40 Employees.

Business Excellence Winner with 41+ Employees was Lotus Terminals Ltd.

UNITI, an organization working for individuals with intellectual disabilities or acquired brain injuries was Not-for-Profit of the Year.

New Business of the Year award was given to Safe Sweat Fitness Ltd.

The event also saw the 8th Corporate Social Responsibility Recognition Award, sponsored by Surrey Digital Printing, presented to Back On Track Recovery. This award was created to recognize a business working to improve the lives of their employees and to enhance the civic environment in which they operate, through environmental, social and governance principles.