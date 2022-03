The Hindi Literary Society celebrated Holi on March 12 at Shanti Niketan Hall in Laxminarayan Temple, Surrey. There werecultural programs on the occasion of Holi solo, group songs, and group dances. People enjoyed the especial sweet of Holi-Gujhiya,Barfi,Rasogulla and snacks very much. Early to Holi celebration in AGM of Hindi Literary Society the new Board was elected.