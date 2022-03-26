Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Donates $25,000 to Richmond Hospital Foundation’s Mental Health Campaign

RICHMOND: Recognizing the importance of mental health care, Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group donated $25,000 to Richmond Hospital Foundation’s recent Mental Health Campaign fundraising initiative.

With one in five people in our community facing mental health challenges, the renovated In-Patient Acute Mental Health Unit will ensure Richmond Hospital staff and physicians can deliver state-of-the-art Person and Family Centred Care in an inclusive and welcoming manner. This model of care involves both patients and their families in care planning and service delivery right from the start.

“My hope is that this contribution will further inspire joyful giving to Richmond Hospital Foundation. Mental health impacts us and those around us perhaps more than we may realize,” says Daniel Wong, VP & Portfolio Manager at Connor, Clark & Lunn Private Capital, Richmond resident, as well as Richmond Hospital Foundation board member. “This campaign has already gone a long way in improving the lives and overall health of our community; however, the work is not done. Let’s all continue to seek ways to make a positive impact.”

“The new In-Patient Acute Mental Health Unit will play a significant role in a person’s mental health recovery,” explains Natalie Meixner, President & CEO of Richmond Hospital Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group for helping our health care teams provide the best possible mental health care and create a positive experience for our patients and their families.”

To learn more about this campaign, visit https://www.richmondhospitalfoundation.com/your-impact