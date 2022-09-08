In Memoriam: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A statement from Janet Austin, the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia:

“It is with great sadness that I relay the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada. The long and steadfast reign of Her Majesty The Queen endured for seven decades. Her presence touched entire generations of Canadian families, who watched her grow from the teenage Princess who trained as a mechanic with the Auxiliary Territorial Service during WWII, to the young Queen who charmed crowds on her many tours throughout the country, to a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother many times over.

In 2022, Her Majesty celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking an incredible 70 years on the throne. Her remarkable reign was unsurpassed in British history, and Her Majesty was the longest-reigning queen regnant and female head of state in world history. Her beloved husband of 73 years, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed on April 9, 2021.

Her unwavering service to the people of the Commonwealth earned Her Majesty the respect and admiration of Canadians. She, in turn, loved Canada dearly, and travelled here on more occasions than any other country in the world. Over the course of her 22 visits to Canada, she came to British Columbia seven times, visiting communities throughout the province from Vancouver Island to Prince Rupert.

Her Majesty served as patron to many Canadian organizations, including the Royal BC Museum, along with her support for the conservation of the Great Bear Rainforest through the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy. Government House in Victoria had the honour of hosting Her Majesty on several visits. In 1994, alongside Lieutenant Governor David Lam, she officially dedicated the newly revived gardens of the estate, which thrive today thanks to the efforts of the volunteer organization The Friends of Government House Gardens Society.

The impact of the reign of Her Majesty cannot be understated; the passing of this Queen represents the end of an era defined by its longevity and her ceaseless service. On behalf of all British Columbians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family and to all members of the Commonwealth for the loss of our most beloved Queen.”

Condolences may be left as follows:

In Victoria:

A book of condolences may be signed in person at the main entrance to Government House at 1401 Rockland Ave

A book of condolences may be signed in person at the Parliament Building

In Vancouver:

At the Great Hall at the Vancouver Law Courts building.