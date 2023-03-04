India increases security in Punjab after Ajnala violence

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the circumstances leading to the Ajnala incident. The Centre and the state will work together on the law and order issue, even as about 1,900 personnel of the CRPF and its specialised anti-riot unit were being dispatched to the state for strengthening the security grid.

They said the companies will assist the state police in security duties during the three-day Sikh festival of ‘Hola Mohalla’ that will be celebrated between March 8-10.

On February 23, protesters wielding swords and sticks clashed with the police in Punjab’s Ajnala town Thursday. The protesters were supporters of Amritpal Singh, chief of organisation Waris Panjab De. Several of the supporters and police personnel were injured in the violence.

The clash started after Singh’s supporters entered a stand-off with the local police. Singh and his followers were demanding the release of Singh’s close aide Lovepreet Singh aka Toofan Singh.

Loveneet was arrested by Ajnala police after a resident of Chamkaur Sahib, a town in Punjab’s Rupnagar district, filed an FIR against Singh, Lovepreet and four others, according to CNBC TV report.

As the police refused to release Lovepreet, Singh mobilised his supporters and a large crowd armed with guns, swords and sticks gathered in front of the Ajnala police station on February 23. Singh again demanded the release of Lovepreet and claimed that Lovepreet was arrested because of political machinations. As tensions rose, violence erupted.

While the violence was controlled after a few hours, the crowd gathered remained outside the police station. A police force was also deployed here to prevent further violence.

“If they don’t cancel the case in 1 hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next…They think we can’t do anything, so this show of strength was necessary,” Singh told reporters outside the police station.

To defuse the escalating situation, the local police agreed to release Lovepreet. “This chief sewadar has given us evidence that Lovepreet who has been detained wasn’t there at the crime scene. Based on this he will be released,” said SSP Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh.

“The incident is a warning sign for the state. It needs to chalk out an action plan. The state is not prepared for upheaval witnessed in the past,” said a senior functionary of the CM’s Office.

CM Mann had said: “There are some people who get funds from abroad to disturb peace, sometimes via drones in Punjab. They come because their bosses are determined to disturb Punjab.”