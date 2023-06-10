Indo-Fijian Youth Wellness Ambassador Retreat

Canadian Federation of Fiji Organizations in partnership with South Asian Mental Health Alliance and 3E Organization are organizing a 3-day, 2-night retreat at Eagle Valley Retreat Centre from August 5-7, 2023, exclusively for Indo-Fijian youth ages 16-26!

A virtual orientation which will be held on August 4th, 2023 via Zoom Videoconference.

This unique mental health Ambassador program includes: mental health education, overdose response and prevention training, cultural safety and wellness workshops, community engagement and fun activities!

The best part- it’s COMPLETELY FREE OF COST! Everything from lodging to transportation to meals are all covered!

Limited sports are available so email us ASAP for application forms at: [email protected]!