Kate Middleton breaks silence on St. Patrick’s Day after missing parade amid health crisis

The world has gone bonkers over Kate Middleton and her ‘missing’ conspiracy theories ever since she underwent abdominal surgery in January. From rumours of wedding feuds to royal scandals, even editing mishaps seem to fuel the constant chatter about the royals. Now, Kate finally addresses her absence from the St. Patrick’s Day parade for the first time in seven years with a brief statement.

Kate issues statement on St Patrick’s Day

Any single update from the Princess of Wales is currently being held with great regard, even the smallest one. On March 17, the official Instagram handle of the Royals uploaded a small video featuring British soldiers speaking about the day’s significance in small clips put together. The page, managed by the Prince and Princess of Wales, also issued a brief statement alongside. “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peak of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!” it read.

The video and statement came a day after a few reports claimed that the princess might address her health concerns amid growing anticipation. However, the report also mentioned that she will do so when the time is right and that the royals are currently in no rush.

When will Kate Middleton return to her royal duties?

According to an earlier Kensington Palace statement, Kate is expected to return to her royal duties after Easter. This comes after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, which the palace stated was successful. Since then, Kate has made no public appearances. According to sources close to both Kate and Prince William, more details about her recuperation will be revealed in the coming weeks. A source told The Sunday Times that Kate is expected back after April 17.

Talking to the newspaper, the source claimed, They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

The matter of her ‘disappearance’ escalated after the palace released a family portrait of Kate with her three children on Mother’s Day. However, things took a turn when photo agencies worldwide issued a ‘kill’ notice, alleging that the portrait was fake and heavily manipulated. As the doctored photo began circulating, Kate issued an apology, taking full responsibility.