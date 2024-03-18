Are Union Flags flying at half-mast across UK? As netizens worry for Kate and Charles, here’s the truth

Some posts by X users have claimed that Union Flags are flying at half-mast outside Government Buildings across the UK. This quickly triggered an alarm, with many wondering if Kate Middleton is fine, days after her surgery. Her absence from the public eye has already prompted various conspiracy theories. Some also worried about King Charles III.
There was no confirmation about the same by the Royal Family. However, conspiracy theorists were quick to draw Charles and Kate connections.
However, many debunked the rumours. While some claimed the pictures were from Canada, others claimed they are from the time when Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.