Kejriwal to skip ‘illegal’ ED summons, will be in Madhya Pradesh instead

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the ED summons on Thursday and will instead be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh holding a roadshow along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, news agency ANI reported. The confirmation comes from AAP sources cited by news agencies ANI, PTI as Kejriwal shot a scathing letter to ED calling its notice ‘illegal’ and ‘politically motivated’. ED issued the summons notice to Kejriwal on October 30 asking him to be present at the ED headquarters on November 2, 11am. While his party reacted to the summons, Kejriwal did not issue any statement on whether he would attend it or not. A day before, AAP leaders said that they had information that Kejriwal would be arrested. In case of Kejriwal’s arrest, the government and the party will run from jail, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

On Thursday, heavy security was imposed in front of the ED office ahead of Kejriwal’s schedule.

Hours before Kejriwal was supposed to appear at the ED headquarters, Kejriwal wrote a scathing letter to the agency questioning the legality of the ED summons. “The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately,” Kejriwal said.

The last-minute letter makes it clear that Kejriwal’s plan to skip the summons was kept under the wraps.