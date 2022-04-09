Mass scale protests in Sri Lanka against worst economic crisis

Unprecedented shortages of food and fuel along with record inflation and blackouts have inflicted widespread misery in Sri Lanka’s most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

Anger over the economic crisis and the government’s handling of the situation has led to unrest. Tens of thousands of people gathered outside the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksaoffice in Colombo, led by supporters of the opposition party, the United People’s Force.

Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicine.

Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for imports as its foreign reserves are at an all-time low.The foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas. Power cuts that last up to 13 hours a day.

Fuel shortages have curbed transportation within the country, including of essential supplies, and have led to hours-long daily power cuts.

President Rajapaksa declared a public emergency on April 1 amid the spate of protests. However later the president said he has withdrawn the emergency rule ordinance, which gave security forces sweeping powers to curb any disturbance in the country.

Despite an apparent loss of majority in Parliament and over a week of countrywide protests, Rajapaksa has refused to give up power. Speaking on his behalf, reappointed Highway Minister Johnston Fernando said in Parliament that, “The President has a mandate of 69 lakh people. As a government we want to say clearly that the President will not resign under any condition. We will fight this.”

Rajapaksa has defended his government’s actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic-driven where the island’s tourism revenue and inward remittances waned.

The UN Human Rights Office has said it was closely following developments in Sri Lanka and urged the authorities to engage in a meaningful dialogue with political parties and civil society to find a solution to the deepening economic crisis.