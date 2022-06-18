New athletics track and artificial turf field open at South Surrey Athletic Park

SURREY: Surrey City Council celebrated the opening of a resurfaced athletics track and a new artificial turf field at South Surrey Athletic Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

“The revitalization of the athletic track will serve our residents and local sports clubs for years to come, and the new artificial turf field brings Surrey’s inventory of synthetic turf fields to 16,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “The Capital Parcel Tax directly funds these projects and more than 20 others as part of the ‘Surrey Invests’ Capital Program. I thank the many community partners who contributed more than $60,000 to help enhance this project at South Surrey Athletic Park.”

The project includes new track surfacing, a practice throwing cage, improved track and field facilities and the addition of a new turf field to the City’s growing inventory of sports amenities.

The City sends thanks to the many partners who contributed to this project, including Tire Stewardship BC, Peace Arch Peninsula Rotary Club, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, Corix Utilities, SurreyCares, and Ocean Athletics.

South Surrey Athletic Park is home to a variety of sports communities and hosts local, regional, provincial and international tournaments. Track and field facilities and artificial turf fields are central sports features to many of these user groups and members of the community, providing opportunities from casual active recreation to competitive play.

Later this summer, walking tracks at Newton Athletic Park and Kabaddi Park will be completed, and in the coming months, the new Bear Creek Stadium will break ground.

Learn more about the ‘Surrey Invests’ Capital Program at: https://www.surrey.ca/about-surrey/capital-projects.

Ribbon-Cutting Photo Caption: Representatives from Tire Stewardship BC, Peace Arch Peninsula Rotary Club, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, Corix Utilities and Ocean Athletics joined Mayor Doug McCallum and Councillors Linda Annis, Laurie Guerra, Doug Elford and Allison Patton to celebrate the opening of a resurfaced athletics track and new artificial turf field at South Surrey Athletic Park on Saturday (June 11).