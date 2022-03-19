New reservation service for BC parks opens on March 21

People will be able to reserve a campsite up to two months before

VICTORIA – Camping enthusiasts can now try out the improved BC Parks reservation service before it opens for bookings on March 21. The new online reservation service, camping.bcparks.ca (https://camping.bcparks.ca), will allow people to now visit the site to create user accounts and save booking preferences to prepare for their upcoming camping excursions.

When the new reservation service opens on March 21, 2022, at 7 a.m. (Pacific time), people will be able to reserve a campsite up to two months before their desired arrival date at most campgrounds. Reservations for group campsites open March 24, 2022, and reservations for the popular Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit open in early April. A detailed list of campground operating dates and reservable dates can be found at https://bcparks.ca/operating-dates/.

William Shakespeare’s First Folio extended to April 10

VANCOUVER: The exhibition, For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies—an extremely rare book published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death and credited with preserving almost half of his plays. Due to popular demand, this exhibition has now been extended to April 10.



The First Folio, as it’s also recognized, includes 36 of Shakespeare’s 38 known plays, edited by his close friends, fellow writers and actors. It is the first collected edition of Shakespeare’s plays and the foundation of his enduring legacy and reputation. When Shakespeare died in 1616, only about half of his works had appeared in print. Eighteen plays—including The Tempest, Macbeth, As You Like It, The Winter’s Tale, and Julius Caesar— remained unpublished in any form. The First Folio thus not only gave us their first appearance in print but was also the means by which they were preserved and passed on to posterity.For All Time is accompanied by an audio mobile guide featuring the voice of Founding Artistic Director, Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival Christopher Gaze.

Puzzle Cube Kits Turning Minds at the Library

Puzzle Cubes have arrived at Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL)! 100 Puzzle Cube kits are now available to library customers. The kits will circulate between FVRL’s 25 locations. FVRL cardholders are able to sign out the kits for free for a two to three week loan period. For more details, or to place a hold visit http://www.fvrl.bc.ca/puzzlecubes.

Each Puzzle Cube kit contains:

· 3×3 Rubik’s Connected – app enabled puzzle cube with charging cord

· 2×2 puzzle cube

· Pyramid puzzle cube

· Book: How to Solve the Rubik’s Cube

· Book: You Can Do the Rubik’s Mini: Solution Guide

· Quick-start guide

Want to learn more about FVRL Puzzle Cubes and the cubing community? Borrow a kit and join local cubing experts, Vianne Chang and Scout Harris, online Wednesday, April 6 at 4 pm. Visit FVRL’s events page for more details and to register.

To learn more about FVRL’s services, collection, hours of operation, FVRL Express, eCard sign up, virtual programs and digital content, please visit www.fvrl.ca or call your local library.

