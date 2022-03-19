Victim of hate? Report Hate Motivated Incidents

Two detachments in the Lower Mainland (North Vancouver RCMP and Coquitlam RCMP) will add Hate Motivated Incidents to the list of incidents available for Online Crime Reporting.

Hate Motivated Incidents are different from Hate Motivated Crime. Hate Motivated Incidentsare defined by an encounter or experience where a person is targeted by another based on a motivation or suspected motivation of hatred. Examples of Hate Motivated Incidents include:

Distribution of flyers or correspondence that contains negative references to an identifiable ethnic group

Insults or poor treatment of a person because of their sexual orientation or race

Hate Motivated Crime on the other hand are different. “In Canada, it is a crime to possess or distribute hate propaganda, to incite hatred publicly, or to vandalize religious property,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP.

Although Hate Motivated Incidents are not crimes, police strongly encourage the public to report them, and they can now do so quickly and easily via Online Crime Reporting. “We wanted to make these incidents easier to report because it is very important for police to investigate any incident in which there is an element of hatred, regardless of whether or not it brings us to the point where we have the authority to make an arrest. Stopping these behaviours is extremely important for public safety, and critical to community wellbeing,” he said.

The addition of Hate Motivated Incidents to Online Crime Reporting as a pilot project makes it easier than ever for the public to report Hate Motivated Incidents. RCMP hope the ease of reporting will increase the likelihood people will inform police of incidents that they otherwise would not have reported. If the pilot project is successful, the ability to report Hate Motivated Incidents will be made available to other communities policed by the RCMP across British Columbia in a phased approach. Citizens with a valid email address can report Hate Motivated Incidents that occur in the City or District of North Vancouver.

Below is a full list of the incident types that can be reported online:

Hate Motivated Incidents;

Damage/Mischief Under $5000 to Property;

Damage/Mischief Under $5000 to Vehicle;

Hit and Run to Unoccupied Vehicle or Property;

Theft of Bicycle Under $5000;

Theft Under $5000;

Theft Under $5000 from Vehicle;

Lost Property;

Driving Complaints; and,

Lost or Stolen Licence Plates or Decals.



To make a report using Online Crime Reporting visit report.rcmp.ca.