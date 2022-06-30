Newton resident Rochelle Prasad is Surrey Connect’s latest candidate for councillor

Brenda Locke, the currently a councillor and mayoral candidate, has introduced Rochelle Prasad as a Surrey Connect councillor candidate. Rochelle Prasad lives in Newton/Surrey Center.

Jack Hundial, Ramona Kaptyn, Sebastian Sajda and Pardeep Kooner are other candidates part of Surrey Connect team.

Rochelle is a well known member of the South Asian community. She is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goal advocate and she champions goals numbers: 4, 11,13 and 17 throughout her project management, entrepreneurship, and community engagement work.

She is also the founder and “retired” CEO of a thriving non-Profit called SPARK Foundation. SPARK Foundation offers life education programs (workshops, camps and community programs) to youth throughout Canada.

She is the recipient of the Princess Diana Award 2020, Canada 150 award in leadership, Surrey Board of Trade Top 25 Under 25 2018, the Governor General Sovereignty Award, and is the author of her book titled “Because We Can”.

Rochelle Prasad has three degrees from Simon Fraser University, political science, plus a double minor in social justice and education.

In her role as a councillor Rochelle will continue to be passionate about building sustainable communities. “I am very passionate about United Nations Sustainable Development Goals particularly goal 4 which is quality education and goal 17 which is partnerships in the goals. My hope is to implement internationally recognized programs into the city of Surrey programs. Not only will this enhance the way we build a sustainable community but will also map out a rubric for future generations to live. I am going to keep on being a champion for marginalized voices specifically youth populations by supporting different avenues for them to be heard,” she said.