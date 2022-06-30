Province seeks people to join anti-racism committee, help dismantle systemic racism

VICTORIA – People from diverse backgrounds with a passion to help build a better, more equitable province are encouraged to apply to be part of B.C.’s first anti-racism data committee.

The anti-racism data committee is part of B.C.’s recently enacted Anti-Racism Data Act, which charts a new path forward in partnership with Indigenous and Black people and other people of colour to use and share data safely and to make government programs and services work better for more people. This is the first anti-racism act in Canada to be co-developed with Indigenous Peoples.

Applications will be accepted until July 18, 2022, for as many as 11 positions, including a committee chair, that will have an initial term for as many as three years. Indigenous, Black and other racialized people are encouraged to apply. Committee members will help develop data standards, provide guidance about how data can be used safely, and identify government research priorities. Committee members will receive an honorarium and will be reimbursed for any travel expenses.

The committee will bring together people from every region of the province to collaborate with the B.C. government to implement the act and ensure the voices of racialized people are central throughout the process.