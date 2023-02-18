North Van RCMP help Special Olympics BC athletes

North Vancouver RCMP officers are warming up once again to chill out and take the Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics BC (SOBC). The 2023 plunge is a joint North Shore venture with North Vancouver RCMP and West Vancouver Police that will take place at Ambleside Park/Beach Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Leading this year’s Detachment challenge is Constable Azad Vizheh, whose set an admirable fundraising goal of $5,000 to help Special Olympics BC athletes get back in the game!

North Van RCMP are challenging their close partners in public safety – North Vancouver City Fire Department and District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services – to brave the frigid West Van waters. The invitation is also being extended to the detachment’s community partners, as well as the Mayors, and Councillors of the City of North Vancouver and North Vancouver District to participate, or simply cheer participants on.

Everyone is invited to get bold and cold

To register and donate to Cst. Vizheh’s chilly challenge campaign, please visit: https://bit.ly/3E0G3mt