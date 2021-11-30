-1 C
New York
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeInternational
International

Pak model apologises after row over her ‘bareheaded’ pics at Kartarpur Gurdwara

By Team Link
0
1

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan is a holy site for Sikhs. It reopened earlier this month and has seen a high number of footfalls of pilgrims since then.A model in Pakistan has apologised after furore over her pictures at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. Some social media users had pointed to her “bareheaded” pictures and said the religious place is not a picnic spot.

The model in question, Sauleha, posted the pictures on her Instagram account, which showed her posing for photos without a headcover inside the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. Covering one’s head in a gurdwara is mandatory and considered as a way of showing respect for the revered place.

She later deleted the photos after facing backlash online and issued an apology.

“Recently I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It was not done to hurt anyone sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I dont respect there culture. I am sorry. And I just saw people taking pictures and I took a lot of Sikh pictures too there. I wouldn’t have done it at the first place,” she wrote on Instagram.

Previous articleHere’s how Elon Musk responded after Parag Agrawal became Twitter CEO
Team Link

Related Articles

Stay Connected

22,044FansLike
3,034FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Link Newspaper is your Weekly South Asian newspaper. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the industry.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - TheLinkPaper.ca