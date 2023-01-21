Pakistani Actress Sadia Khan denies rumours of dating Aryan Khan after their photo goes viral, calls them ‘baseless’

A few days back, a picture of Aryan Khan with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan went viral on the internet as the two were spotted at new year celebrations in Dubai. Soon after the picture went viral, rumours spread like fire that Aryan and Sadia are dating.

But now, Sadia has come clean on these rumours and absolutely denied them. The actress spoke to a UAE publication, City Times and said that, it’s strange that people are making up stories about Aryan and her without knowing the full picture. She further added that there needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news.

She further added that just because they were clicked in a picture together, doesn’t mean they’re dating. They spoke to each other and there were many others in the picture who uploaded them but somehow only her picture is floating around. The actress called these rumours ‘baseless’ and said she denies all of them. Sadia expressed that Aryan is a very sweet and extremely well-mannered boy hence these rumours should stop.

While Aryan was seen partying with friends in Dubai, ringing in the new year, he’s set to begin his directorial debut this year. He had announced a while ago that he has finished scripting for his debut directorial. The project is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production company.